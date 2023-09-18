Steelers only team in the league yet to produce a first down in the first quarter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now gone two straight weeks without managing a single first down on offense in the first quarter. That officially makes them the last team in the league yet to manage a first down in the first quarter of a game through two weeks of the season.

Six plays. 19 yards. 3.2 yards per play. One interception thrown. These are the numbers that will define this team’s first-quarter performance in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Th

The offensive performance is made all the more disappointing considering the incredible start the defense had to open the game, reeling in pick-six on the first offensive play of the game, thrown by Deshaun Watson and popped straight into the air for Alex Highsmith. He managed a 30-yard return for the score, but it’s been crickets on defense since, too, as RB Nick Chubb has run wild on this team, totaling eight carries for 56 yards to open the game.

To make matters worse, they closed out the first quarter with this LITERAL MESS of a play.