Browns RB Nick Chubb carted off with gruesome knee injury in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns have been off to an absolutely disastrous start, and things just got worse for both sides. On the same play, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Browns RB Nick Chubb were injured.

Update: Nick Chubb was immediately ruled out of the game with a knee injury. Minkah Fitzpatrick has returned to play.

How exactly the injury occurred is unclear, however, as the broadcast refused to show the replay on the broadcast, though they’ve stated it’s a knee injury for Chubb. Reports have noted an audible gasp from the stadium following the replay, however.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted that Minkah Fitzpatrick did hop up after being down on the field, but no such luck for Chubb, who was carted off to cheers of “Chubb, Chubb!” from the crowd, expressing their support.

In Chubb’s support, backup RB Jerome Ford entered the game, going on to score a receiving touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion for the Browns to take an 11-7 lead.