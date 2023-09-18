Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled OUT for Week 2 with chest injury

It’s been a revolving door as far as injuries go in this Monday Night Football showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. First was Browns RB Nick Chubb, carted off with what’s already been feared to be a season-ending knee injury. Now, it’s Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who’s been ruled out with a chest injury following a tackle on a 69-yard run from Jerome Ford.

It’s unclear how exactly Fitzpatrick suffered the injury, though he was seen on the sideline after making the play.