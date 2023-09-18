 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled OUT for Week 2 with chest injury

It’s been a brutal night for injuries in Pittsburgh.

Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It’s been a revolving door as far as injuries go in this Monday Night Football showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. First was Browns RB Nick Chubb, carted off with what’s already been feared to be a season-ending knee injury. Now, it’s Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who’s been ruled out with a chest injury following a tackle on a 69-yard run from Jerome Ford.

It’s unclear how exactly Fitzpatrick suffered the injury, though he was seen on the sideline after making the play.

