Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got away with one on Monday Night Football, seen putting his hands on a referee. Usually, this would result in a 15-yard penalty (and usually, an ejection) for making content against a game official.

Looks like Deshaun Watson got away with putting his hands on an official. Usually a no-no. pic.twitter.com/EbEjDiyaxO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023