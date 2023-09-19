Steelers’ Mike Tomlin gives several injury updates Tuesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2, but they also picked up a few injuries that could shake things up on a short week.

Most significant among the injuries suffered was a chest injury to All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, with which he was ruled out and subsequently evaluated at a local hospital. Tomlin noted, “Minkah [Fitzpatrick] was taken to the hospital last night as a precaution. Based on the information I have here today, they feel good about where he is. We’ll see where the week leads us.”

Tomlin also addressed Elandon Roberts, who interestingly pulled himself from the field of play with what was later called a stinger, though he did eventually return later in the game. “He lost strength. Usually, that comes back to you in a number of days, so we’ll watch him at the early stages of this,” Tomlin stated.

Unfortunately, having played on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 2 slate, the Steelers will have less time than usual to get everyone back to 100%. On that, Tomlin said, “Usually, on a short week, those that are dealing with injury, it’s a tougher train to get on. We’ll make plans around those that are healthy and available to us, and again.”

Tomlin also noted that WR Gunner Olszewski is in the concussion protocol.

Lastly, Tomlin took time to acknowledge Browns RB Nick Chubb, who suffered a gruesome knee injury during the game, one that has already had him declared out for the season. “Well wishes go out to Nick Chubb. We’re in the AFC North. We’re competitors, but we’ve got a lot a lot of respect for that man, as a player and as a man. You like to compete against guys like him. You like to beat guys like him, but you certainly don’t want to see catastrophic injury, and so we’re sending our best to he and his teammates.”

