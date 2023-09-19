Steelers’ Mike Tomlin: ‘We’re not gonna apologize for winning’

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t necessarily a pretty one. The Steelers offense sputtered for most of the night, with punter Pressley Harvin seeing lots of action, totaling seven punts on the evening amidst their struggles.

Thank goodness for the defense, who posted two touchdowns on their own, including a pick six to open the game from LB Alex Highsmith and a fumble recovery touchdown from T.J. Watt — just first-ever defensive touchdown.

Tomlin faced several questions regarding the struggling offense.

“You talked about getting the big play early, then you get the big play late. Coming off the game that you did, is that an okay recipe for you, get a couple of big plays and kind of hang on in between?” a reporter asked.

“We’re not gonna apologize for winning,” Tomlin said, matter of factly — no further comment.

In a sense, he’s right. A win is a win on paper. A win over a divisional rival is a really good win on paper, in fact. With Watt and Highsmith playing at this level, however, it’s easy to imagine how far this team could go if they were even just… average on offense.