Steelers’ Kenny Pickett says the team couldn’t hear fan chants to fire OC Matt Canada

“Liar!” says literally every fan around the world, who heard these chants from the crowd from their couches.

By kate.magdziuk
Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during training camp at Heinz Field on July 29, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have walked away with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, but it doesn’t mean fans took it easy on OC Matt Canada. The crowd erupted in chants during the second half, “Fire [Matt] Canada!”

Twitter went wild reacting to the chants, which resonated through Acrisure Stadium after another disappointing night on offense, with a number of bad plays from QB Kenny Pickett and even more bad plays from Canada himself up in the booth.

When asked in the post-game press conference if he and the offense heard the chants, Pickett responded, “No. No, we were locked in on winning the game.”

No doubt Pickett has been responsible for plays being left on the field, but there’s no debating that Canada also hasn’t called the plays to put him in position to rise above.

The Steelers will travel to Las Vegas for another primetime matchup against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, with a lot of reflecting to do ahead of time.

