Terrible Towel Tales: Fans chant “Fire Canada”

Fans chant “Fire Canada” after three-and-out | Brooke Pryor, ESPN

Fans let their feelings about the Steelers’ offensive coordinator be known after a series of bad drives from the offense.

There's an audible "Fire Canada" chant across the entire stadium after another three-and-out by the offense. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2023

Fire Canada chants pic.twitter.com/9E91QR4Ppm — Kyle Garay (@kylecgaray) September 19, 2023

Fitzpatrick initially was shaken up on the same play as Chubb’s gruesome injury, appearing to suffer a lower body injury while tackling Cleveland’s running back. The play was a direct hit by Fitzpatrick, causing Chubb to be carted off the field. Fitzpatrick left the game, and no injury diagnosis was immediately revealed. He was seen on the sidelines and was not given an injury designation by the Steelers. By that point, Fitzpatrick already had a game-changing play in this contest. On the first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick tipped Deshaun Watson’s pass that ended up into the hands of Alex Highsmith, who completed the pick-six to give Pittsburgh an early lead. Fitzpatrick ended up re-entering the game, as he was the player that prevented Jerome Ford from scoring a 70-yard touchdown to give the Browns the lead in the third quarter. The Steelers safety tripped up Ford and stopped him just shy of the goal line.