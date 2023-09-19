Varsity & JV: Winners & losers from Week 2 win over Browns

It was as ugly as a win can get, but a win is a win, and the Steelers are 1-1 after defeating the Cleveland Browns. Let’s break down who showed up and who was just along for the ride.

Varsity

Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi had his best game as a Steeler. He got consistent pressure, had multiple hits on Watson, and was constantly a thorn in the Browns’ side. That was his best game as a Steeler.

Alex Highsmith

That was also Alex Highsmith’s best game as a Steeler. From the pick-six on the first play, to the strip sack to win the game, No. 56 did everything you could ask out of a player.

George Pickens

Four catches for 127 yards and a 71 yard touchdown. Arguably Pickens’ best day as a pro, too- especially without Diontae Johnson. The Steelers don’t win if 14 isn’t on the field.

Elijah Riley

The Steelers needed him to step up after Minkah Fitzpatrick left the game, and he did just that with a great open-field tackle on Deshaun Watson to force fourth down that helped seal the deal.

Jaylen Warren

He should be the starting running back after tonight. he has more juice, and he brings an explosiveness to the offense that Najee Harris doesn’t.

T.J. Watt

The Steelers’ new all-time leader in sacks had himself a night. A sack, three hits on the quarterback, multiple pass deflections, and the game-winning touchdown. There are none better than 90 when he is at his best.

Junior-Varsity

Kenny Pickett

15-of-30 for 222 yards, and 71 of them came on a play where George Pickens ran for the majority of the yardage. He needs to be better. Plain and simple. If he has another poor performance against the Raiders, the Steelers should really start asking if he’s the guy going forward.

Levi Wallace

We talked about guys who had their best games as Steelers- this was Wallace’s worst game as a Steeler. He was beat multiple times by Amari Cooper and dropped an interception in the end zone on a deep shot that he could have fielded like a punt. It was not a good night for No. 29. He was a liability.

Montravius Adams

The run defense was carved up again, and Adams was the biggest liability in the trenches. He was shoved around all night.

Najee Harris

At one point late in the game, Harris had five yards rushing on eight carries. I know the offensive line is to blame for some of that, but we really need to start facing the fact that Harris is just a guy.