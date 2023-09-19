Mike Tomlin responds to Matt Canada chants: ‘We want [the fans] to be fat, sassy and spoiled’

“Fire [Matt] Canada!”

That was the chant that resonated throughout Acrisure Stadium in the second half of Monday night’s win over the Browns. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin responded to the fans’ call to action Tuesday.

“I appreciate their passion,” Tomlin said.

“I share their passion. We all do. Man, we love our friends. They inspire us. They challenge us. It’s an awesome relationship. We don’t run from challenges, we run to challenges. This is a sports entertainment business. It is our job to win, and thus, entertain them, and so we don’t begrudge them for that. We want them to be fat and sassy and spoiled.”

When asked if he shares the concern of his fans, Tomlin responded definitively. “I don’t share their concern because of my perspective. I’m a part of the process. When you’re a part of the process, it’s less troublesome to you.”