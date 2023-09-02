2023 Isaac Redman Award Poll: VOTE NOW!

Here Ye! Here Ye! The 2023 meeting of the Isaac Redman Award electors shall now come to order. It has been a long and difficult campaign season and we thank you for your constant attention to this matter of utmost importance.

Anyone can pay attention to the current Steeler stars throughout preseason but we needed a focus on the up-and-comers eligible for this honor. It would have been easy to get distracted by the tremendous display of non-qualifiers for this award over the past two months, but you held to your purpose. There you were, slo-mo replaying double team blocks in the waning moments of an otherwise meaningless and almost unwatchable fourth quarter of the 24-0 Falcons game.

Not even TV announcers wearing big hats and fake mustaches while talking about nachos could distract you from making notes on the run support of the soon-to-be cut members of the secondary and the get-off speed of edge rushers that might soon file for unemployment. This hard work and dedication have shown that we all have a little “Redman” in us! I know one Hall of Famer who approves. Ain’t that right, Terry?

The 2023 Redman candidates

The minutes of our previous meeting outlined four candidates for the 2023 Redman Award with an open call for additions to the ballot. Dutifully, in the comments section you provided said addition giving us five total candidates worthy of consideration.

OL Spencer Anderson , a 2023 7th-round pick from Maryland has displayed position versatility and earned a spot on the 53-man roster. Along with Dylan Cook, his performance allowed for Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green to be traded away.

, a 2023 7th-round pick from Maryland has displayed position versatility and earned a spot on the 53-man roster. Along with Dylan Cook, his performance allowed for Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green to be traded away. OL Dylan Cook , an undrafted free agent from FCS Montana has displayed a similar versatility and also earned a spot on the 53. Along with Spencer Anderson, his performance allowed for Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green to be traded away.

, an undrafted free agent from FCS Montana has displayed a similar versatility and also earned a spot on the 53. Along with Spencer Anderson, his performance allowed for Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green to be traded away. OLB Quincy Roche , a 2021 6th-round pick from Miami (FL) has come back to the Steelers after two years of limited duty for the New York Giants. His two preseason sacks caught our attention but were not enough to earn an initial roster spot.

, a 2021 6th-round pick from Miami (FL) has come back to the Steelers after two years of limited duty for the New York Giants. His two preseason sacks caught our attention but were not enough to earn an initial roster spot. S Trenton Thompson a UDFA from San Diego State has shown the willingness to hit like a ton of bricks even if it drew a flag or two, and snagged an interception.

a UDFA from San Diego State has shown the willingness to hit like a ton of bricks even if it drew a flag or two, and snagged an interception. CB Cory Trice, a 7th-round pick from Purdue, was the talk of OTAs and very early training camp. A knee injury the first week of camp led him to be placed on IR, ending his 2023 season before it began.

The addition of CB Cory Trice was debated a bit as his Injured Reserve status wipes out any chance of playing time this season. However, seeing as there are no candidates meeting all of the criteria, it only seemed fair to allow his name on the ballot. What he lacks in immediate on-field potential is balanced by the pre-injury chatter surrounding the young man.

Some would argue that Roche and Thompson don’t belong on the ballot as they did not make the 53-man roster, but the criteria does specifically say that this does not matter. It could be just another step through the forest of adversity that furthers the Redman-ization of these young men. Time will tell, but we can’t wait! We have to project the appropriate levels of greatness for each of the five contenders and cast a ballot for the most deserving.

Not sure who to vote for? I’m sure the comments will have plenty of lobbying efforts to persuade you if you still seek guidance. To give everyone a chance to vote the poll is open now and will close Tuesday, Sept. 5th at 8 p.m. May the best (Red)man win!