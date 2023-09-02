Steelers’ Kenny Pickett gets his first Funko Pop! and we all need one ASAP

Funko Pop! has announced its latest wave of NFL figures, and this year’s line features two Pittsburgh Steelers, including the debut of quarterback Kenny Pickett. The toy is currently a Fanatics.com exclusive, selling for $14.99.

Funko continues to add more details to their figures. This accurately includes gloves on both of Kenny’s hands and his thin mustache. He’s also standing on a patch of grass, a new feature for Funko, which gives the figures better balance than in years past.

TJ Watt is also included in this wave, marking his second appearance in Pop! form. He’s wearing a color rush jersey as he blitzes the quarterback.

The other players in this latest wave include Justin Fields, Travis Kelce, Terry McLaurin, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, Matthew Stafford, and Patrick Mahomes.

Kenny becomes only the ninth member of the Steelers to get a Pop! treatment (10 if you count Snoop in the black and gold). But there are now 17 different figures on the collectors market. Here’s a checklist of all the past toys.