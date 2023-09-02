The Pittsburgh Steelers have their 53-man roster finalized, and now their 16-man practice squad is all set, finalized when the team signed deals with RB Qadree Ollison and FB Zander Horvath.

Ollison has 22 NFL games under his belt since being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Pitt Panther played three games last season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Horvath also has experience in the NFL, playing 15 games in his rookie season last year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught a touchdown in each of the team’s first two games last season.

Among other signings following the NFL roster cut deadline were WR Simi Fehoko, OL Joey Fisher and Kellen Diesch, and CD Josiah Scott.

Fehoko is Breiden Fehoko’s cousin, meaning the Steelers are continuing the family tradition in the building of having relatives as teammates.

Fisher was in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers, but didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster and was cut ahead of the deadline earlier this week.

Diesch was cut by the Chicago Bears last week after spending the 2022 season on the practice squad.

Scott has the most NFL experience out of any of the new additions, playing the past two seasons for the cross-state rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s a look at the full practice squad: