College Game Day Open Thread: Week 1

Our good friend Pittsblitz56 has lost internet connection! Never fear. I am here to see you through the Week 1 college football season!

Sort of.

I don’t bring all the cool insights about which Steelers players we’re scouting, but I can at least post the thread. I hope this shall suffice.

What’s your favorite college football team? If it’s not your alma mater, how did it become your favorite?

Games on now:

ECU vs. No. 2 Michigan on Peacock

Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee on ABC

Colorado vs. No. 17 TCU (it’s the Deion Sanders show!) on Fox

Arkansas State vs. No. 20 Oklahoma on ESPN

Utah State vs. No. 25 Iowa on FS1

The rest of the day’s schedule for the Top 25 includes:

Mercer vs. No. 22 Ole Miss, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SECN+

Portland State vs. No. 15 Oregon, 3 p.m. ET on Pac1-2 Network

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Boise State vs. No. 10 Washington, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Rice vs. No. 11 Texas, 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Tennessee State vs. No. 13 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Buffalo vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

UT Martin vs. No. 1 Georgia, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SECN+

Nevada vs. No. 6 USC, 6:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET on Big12|EPSN+

New Mexico vs. No. 23 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Middle Tenn. vs. No. 4 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET on SECN

WVU vs. No. 7 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

South Alabama vs. No. 24 Tulane, 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Sound off in the comments to tell us about your happiness in the return of real college football.