Time for another MEAT-ing of the black and gold minds.

It’s Labor Day weekend here in the USA, which is the perfect time to ketchup on things: projects/honey-do list, sleep, or with friends. SNW is on the road Somewhere Navigating Wheels today, so I’ve volunteered to grill you. The meat of my questions will be Steeler-related, topped with Labor Day questions and a side of puns.

Time to fire it up, nas204psu style.

1. Watt Steelers game are you most looking forward to this year?

2. Using a Steelers player and jersey number (past or present), rate how excited you are about our 2023 Steelers football team and explain what you mean:

Example: Bettis-36= I feel like we be bussin’ and ain’t gonna brake for nobody.

3. Fantasy Football drafts are in high gear. If you are into FF, what Steelers player did you draft/are you looking to draft? Which round did/are you Pickens him in and why?

4. You’re invited to a potluck BBQ, what dish do you Cook to bring? Extra points for recipe details.

5. In honor of Labor Day, what job(s) do you/spouse work to Minkah the ends meet in your household? If you’re retired, tell us about your career(s) during your working years.

Bonus: None of us would’ve Ben born if our mothers hadn’t labored for nine months. Any fun family pregnancy/birth stories you’d like to share?