Steelers vs. Raiders: Your hub for all news, updates & more for Week 3 of the 2023 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) are headed out west for their first road game of the season, set to play the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Week 3 Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NBC for all of the world to watch the next episode of one of the most fascinating reality shows on the air right now — the Steelers 2023 season.

Though the Steelers are coming off a win, it wasn’t one that felt particularly good, coming on the back of unsustainable defensive touchdown production. Even if T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the best edge-rushing duo in the league, they can’t continue to carry the team on their backs like this without help from the offense.

The Raiders themselves haven’t been perfect to date, coming off an abysmal road loss against the Buffalo Bills stout defense. Still, they’re favored to win this outing by a three-point margin at home, with the 2022 NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs ready to pounce on the Steelers rushing defense, which leads the league with a whopping 386 rushing yards allowed through just two games.

What can Steelers fans expect from this squad against the Raiders in Week 3? Will Kenny Pickett look like his former self? Will the Steelers finally travel well to the West Coast, where they’ve historically floundered?

