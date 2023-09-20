The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first road test of the season when they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime.

Here’s a look at the first injury report going into Week 3:

Steelers injury report: Week 3

DNP:

CB Patrick Peterson (rest)

DB Damontae Kazee (calf)

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest)

OL Isaac Seumalo (rest)

LB Markus Golden (knee)

TE Darnell Washington (knee)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

With the Steelers coming off a short week and a Monday Night Football win against the Browns, it’s no surprise to see a busy sideline for the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is the one who has been on the injury report the longest, as this is the second consecutive week his foot has landed him on the list.

Ogunjobi did play on Monday, so that could give fans a sign that he will be ready for Sunday night.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and cornerback Patrick Peterson are getting rest days, and there is nothing that leads us to believe they won’t be ready for Sunday at this moment.

As for defensive backs Damontae Kazee (calf) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), along with linebacker Markus Golden (knee), tight end Darnell Washington (knee) and receiver Gunner Olszewski (concussion), we will have to look later in the week to determine whether or not they will play in Sunday’s game.