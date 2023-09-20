Steelers Reacts Survey: With Kenny Pickett struggling, is it crazy to consider Mitch Trubisky?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns that didn’t feel all that victorious... even if it did count toward the win column.

The defense stepped up after a disappointing Week 1 in a big way, accounting for two of the team’s three total touchdowns thanks to an unreal performance from LB Alex Highsmith. With a pick-six and forced fumble that led to T.J. Watt’s own defensive touchdown, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week... but beyond that, just about nothing went right.

So, is it time that the Steelers make some changes? We already know fans are calling for the team to fire OC Matt Canada... but what else could they do to spark this offense?

Is there a world where Mitch Trubisky might be the better option at quarterback in order for this team to remain competitive in a wide-open AFC North?

Is it time for Broderick Jones to get the start after Dan Moore’s poor start to 2023?

Sound off, Steelers Nation!

Be sure to check back later in the week as we share the results of this survey ahead of Week 3’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders!