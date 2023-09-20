2023 NFL quarterback rankings: Week 3

32. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last Week: 27

Week 2 stats: 12-of-27, 170 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Three interceptions tells the age-old story with Wilson. The Jets should trade for Kirk Cousins if they want to really go all in on salvaging this season, and still have a chance at a Super Bowl.

31. Deshaun Watson. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: 22

Week 2 stats: 22-of-40, 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

The Steelers tried to lose, but Watson said “Nay, allow me.” He still looks abysmal, and positively no one feels sad about it.

30. Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: 32

Week 2 stats: 21-of-31, 228 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Dobbs threw a touchdown and had a passer rating of 99.9. How hilarious is it that the Browns traded away a quarterback that is currently better than the one they are paying $230 million?

29. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: 30

Week 2 stats: 19-of-32, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Ridder did nothing to move the needle in the Falcons’ win over the Packers. The Falcons are the Atlanta Bijan Robinsons.

28. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: 28

Week 2 stats: 15-of-30, 222 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

The Steelers need to begin considering the possibility that Pickett isn’t the guy. Two games in, and he hasn’t looked good yet.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 25

Week 2 stats: 22-of-33, 153 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

He protected the ball better, but my goodness the Panthers’ offense is bland as the day is long.

26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last Week: 31

Week 2 stats: 26-of-37, 321 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (59 yards rushing, 1 TD)

Jones moves up a few spots for helping engineer the biggest comeback win for the Giants since 1949.

25. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Last Week: 21

Week 2 stats: 16-of-29, 211 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs (3 yards rushing)

He really may just not be good, guys.

24. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Last week: 26

Week 2 stats: 18-of-32, 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

There were glimpses of the old Russell Wilson on Sunday. He’s still in there, waiting to be pulled out like an exorcism.

23. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: 29

Week 2 stats: 20-of-24, 246 yards, 1 TD (12 yards rushing, 1 TD)

Tannehill had a respectable bounce back performance after throwing three interceptions in Week 1.

22. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last Week: 18

Week 2 stats: 31-of-42, 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

I cannot be bothered to watch the Patriots’ offense anymore.

21. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: 23

Week 2 stats: 26-of-34, 317 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Tip of the cap to Mayfield. He was on the receiving end of a lot of jokes and criticism and here he is- 2-0 with the Bucs while the team that drafted him looks lost.

20. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Last Week: 24

Week 2 stats: 30-of-47, 384 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

C.J. Stroud already looks awesome. Nearly 400 yards in his second career game? Alright. You have my attention.

19. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: 15

Week 2 stats: 16-of-24, 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

That’s the Jimmy Garoppolo we all know and love.

18. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Last Week: 16

Week 2 stats: 21-of-36, 228 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Like you reading this, I also fell asleep watching the Saints’ offense.

17. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: 19

Week 2 stats: 6-of-10, 56 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs (35 yards rushing, 2 TDs)

He has that Josh Allen gene where he will fight for literally every yard, and that is a concern. However, if the Colts can get it through his mind to slide and run out of bounds, he’ll be healthy and continue putting on shows.

16. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Last Week: 20

Week 2 stats: 27-of-39, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

How about Sam Howell? 18 point deficit be damned, he threw it all over the yard and helped the Commanders get off to a 2-0 start.

15. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: 17

Week 2 stats: 32-of-41, 328 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

What a bounce back for Geno. He’s showing that 2022 wasn’t a fluke.

14. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 14

Week 2 stats: 14-of-25, 151 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Love was without his top running back and top receiver, and still had the Packers on the verge of a 2-0 start with his second consecutive three touchdown game- the dude can play.

13. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 12

Week 2 stats: 28-of-35, 328 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Goff and the Lions can keep up with teams in shootouts, which is a great sign. They just fell short against Seattle.

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: 9

Week 2 stats: 34-of-55, 307 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

The 49ers are just better than the Rams. Stafford tried to do too much, but what else could Los Angeles really do?

11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 11

Week 2 stats: 17-of25, 206 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Purdy was a passenger for the 49ers in Week 2- he remains idle at No. 11.

10. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: 6

Week 2 stats: 27-of-41, 222 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Burrow has played poorly through two weeks, and he may be out in Week 3 because of a calf injury.

9. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: 10

Week 2 stats: 24-of-33, 237 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs (54 rushing yards, 0 TDs)

Lamar looked worlds better than he did in Week 1. He seems to be transitioning well in this Todd Monken offense.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 8

Week 2 stats: 31-of-38, 255 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Dak looked great against the Jets, and most importantly, he’s protecting the ball.

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: 13

Week 2 stats: 31-of-44, 364 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Respect Kirk Cousins, pal. His team may stink, but Kirk is doing all he can to help them win.

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: 4

Week 2 stats: 18-of-23, 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (35 yards rushing, 2 TDs)

Hurts has seemed a little off in the first two weeks. He’s still great, but not to the extent we saw in 2022.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: 7

Week 2 stats: 21-of-30, 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Tua remains efficient, and the Dolphins are swimming full steam ahead at 2-0.

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: 2

Week 2 stats: 22-of-41, 216 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

It was far from Lawrence’s best performance, but the Jags have shown early on that they aren’t the Jaguars of old- this is a real team with deep playoff aspirations.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: 3

Week 2 stats: 27-of-41, 305 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

There needs to be studies done on the God awful coaching job that Brandon Staley is doing in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, Herbert has to suffer through bad losses despite consistently playing well.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 5

Week 2 stats: 31-of-37, 274 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Well would you look at that- Josh Allen is still great at football- who would’ve thought?

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 1

Week 2 stats: 29-of-41, 305 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

It’s going to take a lot to knock King Patrick from his throne.