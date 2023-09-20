Terrible Towel Tales: Tomlin wants fans to be “fat sassy and spoiled”

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

Tomlin was then asked about his embattled offensive coordinator who was on the receiving end of chants calling for his termination during the second half of Monday night’s game. Canada, who is in his third year as Pittsburgh’s OC, has overseen an offense that has failed to score 20 points in 23 of his 37 games on the job. Two of the Steelers’ three touchdowns on Monday night were scored by pass-rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. “I appreciate their passion. I share their passion, we all do,” Tomlin said of the chants. “We love our fans. They inspire us, they challenge us. It’s an awesome relationship. We don’t run from challenges, we run to challenges. This is the sport entertainment business. It is our job to win and thus entertain them. And so, we don’t begrudge them for that. We we want them be fat and sassy and spoiled. It is our job.”

The Steelers need to see more from Freiermuth than this...

I'm not asking Pat Freiermuth to be Heath Miller but I'm going to need more out of him on the backside of these runs. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CJ8rWDTlqO — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 20, 2023