Browns reunite with RB Kareem Hunt following Nick Chubb injury

A familiar face is returning to the AFC North, sources say, as the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal to bring back free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The news comes following a season-ending injury to Nick Chubb.

Hunt’s one-year deal is worth up to $4 million for the 2023 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hunt has spent the offseason mulling his options, visiting several teams through the offseason, including the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints, though he didn’t sign any of the subsequent contracts he was offered, presumably waiting for a better opportunity to come along once the injury bug takes hold, as it does every season.