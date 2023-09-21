Giants vs. 49ers: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 3

We are already in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and it will quick off on Thursday Night Football when the New York Giants travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants have stumbled out of the gates in 2023. A year after being a surprise playoff team, they began their season with an embarrassing 40-0 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, and had to mount a historic comeback in Week 2 just to beat the lowly Arizona Cardinals. To make matters worse, running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury, and will miss Thursday’s game.

For the 49ers, they couldn’t have asked for a better start. Two road games, two wins in which the offense looked dominant, scoring 30 points in both tilts, and looking like the same old Niners in the process. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be a game-time decision for the game, but San Francisco has more than enough weapons should Aiyuk not be good to go.

How to watch Giants vs. 49ers

Date: Thursday, September 21

Kickoff time: 8:15 PM EST

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video App

Odds and predictions for Giants vs. 49ers

Point spread: 49ers -10.5 (-108)

O/U: 44

Moneyline: 49ers (-550), Giants (+410)

Pick against the spread

Talk about teams with two polar opposite starts to their respective seasons. The 49ers look like world beaters, while the Giants look like the Giants we grew accustom throughout the 2010s. Even on a short week, the 49ers are just more talented than the Giants and will be too much to handle.

The pick: 49ers -10.5

Point total

The 49ers have scored 30 points in each of their first two games, and the Giants showed the capability to storm back and put up points when needed. Both teams will exchange scores early and hit the over. I see something in the range of a 28-17 49ers win.

The pick: Over 44

