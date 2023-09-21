Steelers sign former Tulane WR to practice squad

In addition to signing Breiden Fehoko and Godwin Igwebuike to their active roster, the Steelers signed wide receiver Duece Watts to their practice squad per a team announcement on Wednesday.

Watts will be filling Fehoko’s vacated spot on the practice squad following the latter’s promotion to the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Watts was an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, signing with the Green Bay Packers. In his final collegiate season at Tulane, he recorded 33 catches for 657 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, being primarily known as a deep threat. His career totals at the NCAA level include 85 catches for 1,500 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 17.6 yards per catch over his three years at Tulane. The 6’2, 200-pound receiver ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Watts spent the 2023 preseason with the Packers but was released during final roster cutdowns. As a free agent, he tried out for the Steelers on September 12.

Signed just over a week later, Watts will have the chance to show off his big-play ability to the Steelers’ brass as a member of the team’s practice squad. Pittsburgh will face the Las Vegas Raiders this week at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.