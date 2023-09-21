Terrible Towel Tales: Pickett says offense lacks identity

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Kenny Pickett addresses offensive woes, says Steelers ‘clearly’ do not have an identity | Shanna McCarriston, CBS Sports
“It’s a team game, the ultimate team game. One guy does something wrong on a play as an offense, it usually doesn’t go your way. So, we’ve got to stay together. Don’t let the popcorn effect happen, which is one guy on each play,” the 25-year-old said.
Mistakes have been an overarching theme for the offense so far and while Pickett admits “there’s good plays and there’s bad plays,” they want to work on minimizing those negative moments, the ones upsetting both the team and the fans.
Steelers Offensive Struggles Worse Than They Appear | Warren Sharp, Sharp Football
The Steelers are averaging a league-low 19.6 yards per drive
The Steelers are averaging a league-low 8.0 offensive points scored per game
The Steelers are averaging 0.4 points per minute of possession, worst in the NFL.
That means for just one offensive touchdown, they need 18 and a half minutes of possession.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Updates Injury
“After the game, we rushed over to the doctor’s to get an MRI,” Heyward said. “Which took 45 minutes. And it was 45 minutes way too long. Found out that I had torn some muscles. Right now, we’re at a point where I’ve got weeks instead of a year. I’m attacking it right now. Already off crutches after the first day.”
