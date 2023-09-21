Terrible Towel Tales: Pickett says offense lacks identity

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

“It’s a team game, the ultimate team game. One guy does something wrong on a play as an offense, it usually doesn’t go your way. So, we’ve got to stay together. Don’t let the popcorn effect happen, which is one guy on each play,” the 25-year-old said. Mistakes have been an overarching theme for the offense so far and while Pickett admits “there’s good plays and there’s bad plays,” they want to work on minimizing those negative moments, the ones upsetting both the team and the fans.

The Steelers are averaging a league-low 19.6 yards per drive The Steelers are averaging a league-low 8.0 offensive points scored per game The Steelers are averaging 0.4 points per minute of possession, worst in the NFL. That means for just one offensive touchdown, they need 18 and a half minutes of possession.