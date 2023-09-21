The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first road test of the season when they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s a look at the second injury report going into Week 3:

Steelers injury report: Week 3

DNP:

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

FULL:

DB Damontae Kazee (calf)

LIMITED:

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest)

LB Markus Golden (knee)

TE Darnell Washington (knee)

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is the one who has been on the injury report the longest, as this is the second consecutive week his foot has landed him on the list. After two days without practicing, his status for Sunday is very much in doubt.

Gunner Olszewski is still in concussion protocol, and he’s running out of time before he can be cleared for Sunday’s game.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and cornerback Patrick Peterson are back at practice after getting rest days on Wednesday. There is nothing that leads us to believe they won’t be ready for Sunday at this moment. Defensive back Damontae Kazee (calf) was a full participant, which helps his chances of playing.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), along with linebacker Markus Golden (knee), tight end Darnell Washington (knee) were limited in practice, which means we will have to look later in the week to determine whether or not they will play in Sunday’s game.