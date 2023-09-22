Steelers vs. Raiders: Week 3 preview, injury update, odds, & more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head out this week for their first road game of the season, traveling to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 3 Sunday Night Football. Each of these teams sits at 1-1 through two weeks of the season, with only one of them set to eclipse .500 to close out this primetime showdown.

Now, what can we expect from these two teams in 2023? Here’s all you need to know for the Week 3 SNF showdown.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, September 24

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports (with cable subscription), Peacock, NFL+, YouTube TV, Fubo

The Raiders and Steelers are familiar foes, having played just last December in a Christmas Eve showdown in Week 16, where the Steelers won 13-10. Circumstances are different this time around, however. Last season, it was the Raiders who traveled to Pittsburgh — now, it’s the Steelers who will travel to face the Raiders — a team they haven’t beaten on the road since the 1995 season.

This Raiders team made a couple of big changes this offseason, too, trading away TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants, signing WR Jakobi Meyers from the Patriots, and drafting dominant DE Tyree Wilson in the first round of the draft.

Injury news and updates

The Steelers are currently playing without several of their key players again in Week 3 (and through their Week 6 bye, at minimum). All-Pro DT Cam Heyward was placed on IR with a groin injury, an integral cog on the defensive line, particularly impactful in defending the run. On the offense, WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and RB Anthony McFarland (knee) were both placed on injured reserve prior to the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Browns.

Among those who sustained injuries in Week 2 were All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was evaluated at the hospital after suffering a chest injury and subsequently limited in practice. However, he was listed as a full participant on Friday’s injury report, a sign he’ll be good to go for Sunday night. WR Gunner Olszewski was the only player on the final injury report with an injury designation for Sunday, ruled out with a concussion.

The Raiders had a lengthy injury report of their own heading into the week, including their top two wide receivers, 3x All-Pro Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, both listed with concussions early in the week, though they each cleared protocol and are a full go for Week 3. Meyers was a key addition for the Raiders in free agency, signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the team and reuniting with former Patriots OC (now Raiders HC) Josh McDaniels.

The Steelers were able to contain WR Davante Adams last season, holding him to just two receptions for 15 yards on nine targets for the day. However, it might be Meyers that Pittsburgh will have to worry about after he started the season hot with a 9/81/2 stat line before suffering a concussion in Week 1 that held him out of the following game. Meyers also played the Steelers last season, albeit while playing with the New England Patriots, totaling nine receptions for 95 yards in their Week 2 meeting.

Also notable, rookie DE Tyree Wilson, was listed as questionable with an illness ahead of SNF. Wilson had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with the illness, though was upgraded to limited participation for Friday’s session.

Steelers vs. Raiders odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Steelers +2.5

Over/under: 43

Moneyline odds: Steelers +120, Raiders -142

Ahead of the weekend, the bulk of the betting handle (61%) is being placed on the Raiders -2.5, though just 43% of the total number of bets are being placed on the Raiders to cover. This indicates that there’s some sharp money being placed on the Raiders to cover.

Interestingly, we’re seeing a similar type of split on the point total. As of Friday afternoon, 58% of bets have been placed on the under, with an even more significant portion of the overall total money wagered on the point total being placed on the under (86%). Once again, that indicates there’s some sharp money on the under.

TL;DR — Sharps seem to like Raiders +2.5 and the UNDER for Week 3.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.