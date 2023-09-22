Friday Happy Hour: Week 3 Open Thread

Nice to meet you, where you been?

NAS204PSU is here to show you incredible things…well, questions anyway.

We’ve got another Midnights game with a Sunday night showdown against *Chris Berman's voice* Dah RAIDERS!

I’ve Taylored 4 questions around the Steelers and two others that never go Out Of Style!

First tell us, what are you throwing a feast with tonight?

1) During our victory against the Browns, the defense basically said, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and outscored the offense 14-12. Do you think that stat says more about how bad our 2023 offense is or how good awesome our 2023 defense is? Explain your answer.

2) Despite last year’s big win on Christmas Eve (RIP Franco!), the Steelers are 4-6 vs. Dah Raiders in this Eras, including some gut-wrenching losses to terrible teams (many who ended up 4-12 or 5-11). Yeah, you know we got bad blood. Fill in the blank space, baby, with ***WRONG ANSWERS ONLY***

The Steelers shake it off vs. the Raiders and win because ________________________________.

3) Missing you, Cam, and probably Minkah, who also might be out with an injury. Oh backups, baby. Who is your favorite Steelers backup (current or former) and why?

4) Yeah, you know we got problems (with our offense). We knew Canada was in trouble when he jet-sweeped in. Using only the scale below, how do you feel about Matt Canada’s 2023 season?

1: Fire Canada at the end of the season

2: Fire Canada midway through the season

3: Fire Canada ASAP

4: Exile (aka ban) Canada from the NFL

5: Exile Canada to Saskatchewan

5) Travis Kelce was fearlessly trying to make a love story with his celebrity crush Taylor Swift. His plan to give a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it was quickly stopped by concert security (see, I occasionally pass on puns).

Who is your celebrity crush? What’s your best pickup line/plan that you’d use to tell him/her “You belong with me”?

6) Now that it’s been unofficially Autumn for a few weeks, which of these fall flavors is your Lover: pumpkin spice or apple cider? Extra credit for recipes even if they’re just in your Wildest Dreams.