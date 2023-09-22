Terrible Towel Tales: James Harrison blasts NFL for Nick Chubb Injury

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

Harrison recently appeared as a guest on the TMZ Sports Show where he was asked if he felt the hit was a clean one. While both players ended up injured on the play, Fitzpatrick later left the game with a chest injury, Chubb clearly got the worst of it. “No. You’re trying to get him down. Period. He’s not a little guy, he don’t run light. He’s trying to get him down by any means necessary and injuries are a part of the game,” reminded Harrison.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick injured in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns, fellow Steelers safety Damontae Kazee figured to have a bigger role in the offense this week as the team preps for its Week 3 trip to Las Vegas. But Kazee himself was a surprise non-participant in practice on Wednesday, missing the first session of the short week with a previously undisclosed calf injury.

