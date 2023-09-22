Steelers rule out Gunner Olszewski for Week 3, status for Minkah Fitzpatrick, more ahead of SNF

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed out to the wild, wild West (Las Vegas) in search of their first road victory against the Raiders since the 1995 season. Though the team sustained several bumps and bruises and are on a short week after playing the Browns on Monday Night Football, the Steelers final injury report is looking fairly clean heading into the weekend.

Steelers injury report Week 3: Friday, September 22

Full practice: S Damontae Kazee (calf), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), LB Markus Golden (knee), TE Darnell Washington (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

Out: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

The biggest name on the Steelers injury report ahead of Week 3 was All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was evaluated at a local Pittsburgh hospital following a chest injury suffered on Monday Night Football. HC Mike Tomlin noted that his evaluation was precautionary, and getting in a full practice ahead of the weekend is a good sign that this shouldn’t be a long-term concern.

The team officially ruled out WR Gunner Olszewski with a concussion suffered in Week 2, having been an uphill battle to be ready in time to play on a short week. It’s worth noting that regardless of his status for the week (and the fact that the team is without top WR Diontae Johnson), he could have been in for a minimum role in Week 3 after a disastrous performance against the Browns on Monday Night Football.