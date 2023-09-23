Steelers Reacts: Fans standing by Kenny Pickett after brutal start in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t got off to the glowing start most fans expected so far, but with a 1-1 record, there’s plenty of time to right the ship...

Earlier this week, we polled fans on several questions about their confidence in the team, Kenny Pickett, and rookie LT Broderick Jones. Here’s what they had to say.

79% of Steelers fans aren’t confident the team is headed in the right direction.

Is this the first time a team’s fan base has actually lost this much confidence in a team after a win?

Most Steelers fans are ridin’ with Pickett.

Kenny Pickett has been off to a rough start. That’s putting it pretty nicely, TBH.

So far through two games, Pickett ranks* 27th in the NFL in overall completion percentage (60.5%), 25th in yards per pass attempt (6.0), and 29th in NFL passer rating (69.7), and the seventh-highest turnover-worthy play rate, per PFF. To be fair, he’s played against two of the league’s top defenses in the 49ers and Browns, but still — not great.

Yet still, this fanbase isn’t ready to jump ship. Backup QB Mitch Trubisky might offer something more in terms of game management, but there’s also something to be said for Pickett’s… joie de vivre — his knack for feeling the big moments, playing up to them, and making them look easy.

…If only he’d been making the easy moments look so easy, we probably wouldn’t have installed this poll question… But alas, maybe a matchup against a lesser defense like the Raiders’ will be the cure for Pickett’s ailments.

*Ranks among the 32 quarterbacks with 30 or more dropbacks through Weeks 1 and 2

Steelers Nation is ready for Broderick Jones at left tackle.

Remember that time the Steelers traded up to select OT Broderick Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft? It was a glorious moment that represented hope that the Steelers offensive line might actually be good for once — particularly with the addition of OG Isaac Seumalo in free agency. LT Dan Moore Jr. seemed rejuvenated after putting on muscle this offseason and playing well through the preseason, however, earning the starting job over the rook.

Through two weeks in the regular season, however, he’s been less-than-remarkable. Moore has allowed a league-high 15 pressures (including four quarterback hits), which has earned him the worst PFF grade among any offensive lineman to take a snap so far in the 2023 regular season.

Is it time to see what the young buck, Mr. Jones, has in him? 64% of fans say “yes.”