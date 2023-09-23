Terrible Towel Tales: Hank from Breaking Bad tells Matt Canada to leave Pittsburgh

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Fan pays Hank from Breaking Bad to tell Matt Canada to leave Pittsburgh | Matthew Luciow, X
The actor did so on Cameo.
A Steelers fan Paid Hank from Breaking bad to tell Matt Canada to get the hell out of Pittsburgh #steelers pic.twitter.com/630cRDhFdj— Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) September 22, 2023
Could a big trade be coming for the Steelers? | Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire
Back in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger early in the second game of the season and all seemed lost. The offense fell apart and there was no fixing it.
So the Steelers didn’t even try. Instead, they made a huge trade for a defensive star instead. Rather than use the trade to maybe give a woeful Steelers offense a nudge, they went out and got safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who literally took the Steelers defense to another level.
Steelers Fans Start Petition to Fire Matt Canada | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Well, Steelers Nation may not be willing to wait. Since the game, a petition has been started titled, “Fire Matt Canada - Incompetent Offensive Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
In the first 14 hours, it has received over 1,200 signatures.
“For years now, we have witnessed a lackluster and predictable offensive strategy that fails to adapt to different defensive schemes,” the petition reads. “Matt Canada’s inability to be creative and innovative in his play-calling has hindered our team’s success on numerous occasions. It is evident that he does not possess the qualifications necessary to run a competent, effective, and complex offensive system.”
