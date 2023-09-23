The Las Vegas Raiders will have their hands full on Sunday night when they face T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt is already establishing his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy, recording four sacks, forcing two fumbles, and scoring a touchdown in the team’s first two games.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels shared some insight into how his team is preparing for Watt’s energy.

“Yeah, I mean great players demand obviously a lot of attention. They’ve got more than one, I would say that to start with. They have a lot of guys on that side of the ball that do a really good job. Minkah (Fitzpatrick) has as many interceptions as any safety in the league since he’s been in the league, and Patrick Peterson is still doing it at a high level. Both of the edge rushers, they’ve got interior guys that create problems for you. So, I mean their whole defense, they play really well as a unit. Knowing where they’re at isn’t always the problem, it’s more the execution of it and the detail that you play with and the effort and toughness. So, that’s what’s going to be demanded Sunday night, so we’re going to need to play like that in every phase on every play.”

If Watt can play as he did on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and the defense can follow suit, the Steelers may be flying home late Sunday with another tally in the win column.