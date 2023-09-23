College Game Day, Potential Draft Prospects and Week 4 Open Thread

Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season!

If it’s raining in your area like it is mine, there couldn’t be a better Saturday to just chill, have a few adult beverages and watch college football all day. There are plenty of Top 25 match ups for your viewing pleasure. Let’s get started!

#4 Florida State at Clemson: 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Clemson - Plenty of talent up a down this Tiger roster, the one guy I have my eyes on in this game is Jeremiah Trotter ILB #54 . The Steelers may have better play at that position but as we seen it never hurts to have a stud along the inside.

Florida State - The ‘Noles are on a mission and are looking to take back the ACC, which have been dominated by todays opponent. Once again there’s plenty of talent for FSU but today we will look at one of their talented pass catchers. Keon Coleman WR #4 has a little of everything to offer in terms of physicality, play style and the desire to want it more than anyone that is defending him.

#19 Colorado at #10 Oregon: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Colorado - Coach Prime isn’t for everyone and I do get that but he has the Buffaloes in the Top 20 and I have enjoyed the non Alabama talk to be honest. Shedeur Sanders QB #2 has continued his climb up boards throughout the draft world. Another great test for the young man.

Oregon - How long has Bo Nix been playing college football? Seriously though today I will have my eye on an Interior Defensive Lineman that can line up from just about any position on that Duck front. Brandon Dorlus IDL #3 is a disruptive force in terms of the pass rush.

#22 UCLA at #11 Utah: 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Who said the Pac- 12 is dead?

UCLA - I have not had the deep dive into this teams roster as of yet but today I will have my eye on a Laiatu Latu EDGE #15 at the rush backer position

Utah - Cole Bishop SAF #8 may not have elite traits and there are varying reports of his skill set. That’s why I have him highlighted. Let’s see for ourselves.

#15 Mississippi at #13 Alabama: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

I have already highlighted both of these teams so I will skip them for this week. Go Bama, that’s for Yinzer!

#14 Oregon State at #21 Washington State: 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Oregon State - For the Beavers I’ll be keeping an eye on Joshua Gray OT #67, probably will need to kick inside at the next level.

Washington State - Last year it was Daiyan Henley as my sleeper favorite. This year it’s Jaden Hicks SAF #25, he’s far from a finished product but he has a darn good start.

#6 Ohio State at #9 Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Obviously the big name tickets in this game is Joe Alt #76 at Left Tackle for the Irish and Marvin Harrison Jr #18 at Wide Receiver for the Buckeyes. Both are going off the board rather quickly in 2024 but with the way the Steelers look, we may have a shot at either prospect.

#24 Iowa at #7 Penn State: 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Looking at a pair of Defensive Backs in this game today and one is my early draft crush.

For the Nittany Lions it’s Kalen King CB #4. Twitched up Corner Back with an eye for the ball. He handled life very well when teams weren’t throwing in Porter JRs. direction in 2022. I would love to have his coverage skills in the slot for the Steelers.

Iowa - The Hawkeyes have what may be the perfect fit for what the Steelers need on defense. Look up the term versatility and you may actually see Cooper DeJean’s #3 DB face next to the word. The “jack of all trades and master of none” can often carry a negative connotation but in terms of this Iowa prospect that doesn’t hold true. I think he has a bright future if a team decides to make him position specific player but his ability to play on the boundary, from the slot or Safety at a high level is very intriguing in my humble opinion.

Let us know what games you are watching and who you would like to see in the Black and Gold.

As always, stay safe and Go Steelers!