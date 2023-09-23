 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Open Thread: Scrambled eggs

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

What a beautiful fall day! I am extremely jealous of anyone camping… sun is shining, no rain in the forecast, perfect temps. Sigh.

We are hosting family to celebrate a birthday. Nothing like good food (burgers), cold drinks (Sailor Jerry), loud music (anything but Country) and fellowship.

Guests are set to arrive anytime after 3 so …

  1. Style points for winning in sports don’t exist. That truism aside, what are your thoughts on winning ugly in general?
  2. TJ and Highsmith are off to a very nice start. Predict their final stats as a combo and individually. Bonus marks for your description of that “one crazy game” where they rewrite the history books.
  3. You have been promoted to GM status for the weekend. Detail your call to the Jets proposing a trade of Trubisky or Mason to save their season.
  4. The tiny and humble egg. Pretty versatile and certainly delicious. If you had to, how long could you live on eggs as your only protein? And… What are your three favourite ways to eat eggs?
  5. Who is your favourite Raider of all time?

