Steelers vs. Raiders: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, live stream, odds and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) this Sunday night in their second of four primetime games on the 2023 season schedule. This showdown marks the Raiders' first home game and the Steelers’ first road game of the year.

This is particularly bad news for the Steelers, especially, as they have a history of disappointing on the road out west. In fact, the Steelers have notched wins in just five of 16 games on the road when playing in stadiums in the Pacific and Mountain time zones under Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers and Raiders played one another just last season, in another primetime showdown in Pittsburgh, ending with a 10-13 victory for the home team. A lot has changed even in that short time, however — at least, that is the case for the Raiders. The Steelers? not so much.

The Raiders’ biggest change came at the quarterback position after releasing long-time starter Derek Carr, prior to signing former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as their new guy. They also traded TE Darren Waller to the Giants, signing WR Jakobi Meyers to be their new No. 2 receiver.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, September 24

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC and NBC Sports apps (with cable login), Peacock, NFL+, YouTube TV, Fubo

DraftKings odds: Raiders -2.5, O/U 43

Since the Steelers-Raiders game is airing in prime time, viewers will have a wide variety of options when it comes to watching the game. It will air on NBC for those watching on TV, with live stream options available through the NBC and NBC sports apps for those with a cable log-in.

Those who don’t have a cable login can watch the game with several subscription services airing the action, including Peacock for $5.99/month, as well as YouTube TV, which offers a one-week free trial for new users.

Notably, this game will be available to watch on NFL+ thanks to it being in primetime, regardless of what viewing area you’re located in. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 annually.