Best player prop bets for Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to secure their first road win against the Raiders in Week 3, with Sunday Night Football kickoff coming at you live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here are three player props to consider for the Steelers-Raiders showdown on Week 3 Sunday Night Football.

Kenny Pickett under 12.5 rushing yards (-110)

When QB Kenny Pickett initially took over the reins as the Steelers’ starting quarterback, he showed some chops as a runner with 14 or more rushing yards in 10 of 13 games played as a rookie. That production has since dwindled, perhaps in part due to the alarming two concussions Pickett sustained in his rookie season. In fact, he hasn’t exceeded 10 rushing yards in a matchup since that second concussion, likely in part due to a lesser willingness to take off on scrambles. Prior to suffering his second concussion in Week 14, Pickett had averaged 2.7 scrambles per game. In the five-game span since his return from that injury, he’s had just three total scrambles. Take the under here, especially against a Raiders defense that held Josh Allen to just seven yards on three attempts in Week 2.

Jaylen Warren OVER 15.5 receiving yards (-115)

There have been calls from Steelers fans everywhere to get RB Jaylen Warren a more significant role in the offense. Where they might find the most success in doing so is as a receiver. In Week 2, Warren and lead back Najee Harris both ran 15 total routes, though Warren was targeted on a higher percentage of those routes (33%) and was more efficient, averaging 2.36 yards per route run — the third most efficient among all running backs with at least five targets. Now, after seeing that increased role as a receiver, Warren returns to play against the Raiders, who ranked eighth in the league with 86 receiving yards allowed to running backs through two games.

Josh Jacobs OVER 71.5 rushing yards (-125)

To say that Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has been off to a horrendous start to the 2023 season would be putting it kindly. After all, he’s averaging just… [checks notes]… 1.6 yards per carry over the first two weeks. Ouch. It’s not like he hasn’t been involved in the game plan, either, playing just over 76% of offensive snaps and totaling 35 touches in that span; those opportunities just have yet to amount to much.

His marked inefficiency isn’t necessarily without merit, though. After all, those two abysmal games did come against the Broncos and Bills, both defenses that should pose a greater challenge against the run than will the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Steelers have allowed opposing running backs a league-high 333 rushing yards and 190 yards after contact. As long as DT Cam Heyward is out (likely another six weeks), this Steelers defense will likely be one that yields production for opposing running backs.