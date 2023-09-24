Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has nothing but respect for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traveled Sin City to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football this week.

Mike Tomlin and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels have a lot of history against one another, including last year’s Week 16 SNF contest, where Las Vegas upset Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.

McDaniels praised Tomlin in a recent press conference earlier this week, spotlighting how difficult it will be to face the Steelers this weekend.

“These are the kind of games - this is what you do it for, great opponent, two great organizations. The Steelers have done it the right way for a long time. Coach (Mike) Tomlin, 17 years, I mean never had a losing season. Just so much respect for him and the program that he runs there, the way they do things, how they play, how competitive they are every week, every year. Our team is hard at work learning the things that they do, how they do them, and they do a lot of things well. They’ve got a lot of really good football players. They can win and beat you in a lot of different ways. They’re physical, they’re explosive in all three phases. We saw that on Monday night, how they ended up kind of flipping the game around there.”

If the Steelers defense can play like they did in their game against the Browns last week against the Raiders, they should have a great shot at winning.

The Steelers and Raiders are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.