Week 3: Early Sunday NFL Open Thread

Lots of home dogs today here in Week 3.
- Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (+3)
- Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
- Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (+2)
- Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (+6.5)
- Minnesota Vikings at LA Chargers (-1)
- New York Jets at New England Patriots (-2.5)
- Washington Commanders at Buffalo Bills(-6.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (+9.5)
- Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts (+8)
Let us know who you’re watching and why.
Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversations with fellow Steelers fans.
