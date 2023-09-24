 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3: Early Sunday NFL Open Thread

Hangover recovery edition.

By SNW
NFL: SEP 24 Falcons at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lots of home dogs today here in Week 3.

Let us know who you’re watching and why.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversations with fellow Steelers fans.

