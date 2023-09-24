 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett might be struggling, but at least he hasn’t done *this* yet

Are you ready to see the worst play in the history of the National Football League?

By Kate Magdziuk
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

There haven’t been a lot of bright spots for second-year QB Kenny Pickett so far this season. Through two weeks, it’s been ugly. Among starting quarterbacks, Pickett has the fourth-lowest passer rating (68.0), the seventh-lowest completion rate (59%), the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt (5.8)...

Need I go on?

I do think I’ve finally found a bright spot for him though.

At least Kenny Pickett isn’t Deshaun Watson.

Is this the worst play you’ve ever seen in the National Football League?

It might be.

At least it wasn’t Kenny Pickett and the Steelers!

