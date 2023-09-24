Steelers’ Kenny Pickett might be struggling, but at least he hasn’t done *this* yet

There haven’t been a lot of bright spots for second-year QB Kenny Pickett so far this season. Through two weeks, it’s been ugly. Among starting quarterbacks, Pickett has the fourth-lowest passer rating (68.0), the seventh-lowest completion rate (59%), the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt (5.8)...

Need I go on?

I do think I’ve finally found a bright spot for him though.

At least Kenny Pickett isn’t Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson, this is not great.pic.twitter.com/rOlGZ0ZI8V — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

Is this the worst play you’ve ever seen in the National Football League?

It might be.

At least it wasn’t Kenny Pickett and the Steelers!