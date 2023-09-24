Steelers want OC Matt Canada work in ‘more prominent role’ with Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been calling for the team to make a change with OC Matt Canada. They’re getting their wish, it seems, as a change is coming — just not likely the change fans would have liked to see.
The team will be looking to get Canada involved more heavily with second-year QB Kenny Pickett, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday.
Sources: The #Steelers are moving— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2023
OC Matt Canada to a more prominent role working with QB Kenny Pickett.
Canada will continue calling plays, but will also be working directly with Pickett on a daily basis.
The 51-year-old was hired in 2020 as QBs coach, and then promoted to… pic.twitter.com/5eWIQI4T6P
What could it mean?
There’s been plenty of speculation on social media.
Social media reacts to Sunday’s news on Matt Canada
Lack of confidence with the quarterbacks coach?
So the Canada “more prominent role” thing tells me there is little confidence in Mike Sullivan as QB coach. And if there is more confidence in Canada than Sullivan, then that should tell you something.— Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) September 24, 2023
A clean-up job?
Allow me to offer a different perspective...— Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) September 24, 2023
1. Nowhere in the report was the word “promotion” used. That’s on you if you take it as that.
2. “Work more closely with the QB” could very well mean “You created this trainwreck, you get in there at ground level and clean it up”
Or, is it just a ruse?
Here's a deeper view into my reasoning for why I think this Matt Canada "promotion" is actually sleight of hand.— Mike Frazer ✝️ (@MPFrazer) September 24, 2023
1) There is precedent. The Steelers did the same sort of thing with Keith Butler before his contract ended. They "changed his duties".
2) You can't outright fire…
