 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers want OC Matt Canada work in ‘more prominent role’ with Kenny Pickett

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been calling for the team to make a change with OC Matt Canada. They’re getting their wish, it seems, as a change is coming — just not likely the change fans would have liked to see.

The team will be looking to get Canada involved more heavily with second-year QB Kenny Pickett, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday.

What could it mean?

There’s been plenty of speculation on social media.

Social media reacts to Sunday’s news on Matt Canada

Lack of confidence with the quarterbacks coach?

A clean-up job?

Or, is it just a ruse?

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Raiders: Your hub for all news, updates & more for Week 3 of the 2023 season

View all 25 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...