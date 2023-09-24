Desmond King active for Week 3, plus a look at Steelers inactives ahead of SNF

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just under 90 minutes out from kickoff for their Week 3 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium. They’ve officially announced their inactives for the day, including WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion), WR Dez Fitzpatrick, QB Mason Rudolph, and DL Breiden Fehoko.

Fitzpatrick might be one of the more surprising inactives on the week, though he has yet to play a game, particularly with the Steelers’ current injuries at wide receiver. Their top receiving option, Diontae Johnson, was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 2 with a hamstring injury, keeping him out at least until Week 7, following the team’s bye. Johnson has led the team in receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

Ahead of Week 3, there were a number of players listed on the injury report, including safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest) and Damontae Kazee (calf), LB Markus Golden (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) and TE Darnell Washington (knee). However, the only one listed with a final injury designation was Olszewski, who was ruled out on Friday after suffering a concussion on Monday Night Football.

Does CB Desmond King make an impact in his first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Join our Behind The Steel Curtain community and weigh in down in the comments section!