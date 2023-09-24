 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers vs. Raiders: Week 3 First Half Open Thread

Here. We. Go.

By Kate Magdziuk
T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Aaaaaarrrrrrre you ready to rumble, Steelers Nation?!

The Steelers vs. Raiders on Week 3 Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just ahead of kickoff, Pittsburgh is sitting as three-point road underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook — the exact number of points by which the Raiders lost in Pittsburgh just last December.

  • What are you eating and drinking?
  • Are the Steelers cursed out west?
  • Make your prediction for the final score for each team.
  • If you had one wish that could be granted in this matchup, what would it be?

Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments to chat about all things Pittsburgh during this Week 3 showdown! As always, be respectful of one another — even if things go south. We’re all in this together, yinz.

We’ll be hanging around throughout the game to share game highlights and immediate post-game analysis, so be sure to hang with us!

