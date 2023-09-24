Steelers yet to manage a first down on an opening drive through 3 weeks

Another day, another lackluster performance on offense. At least, so far.

The Steelers received the opening kickoff against the Raiders on Week 3’s Sunday Night Football matchup. Once again, it went absolutely nowhere, as the Steelers went — stop me if you’ve heard this before — three and out to start the game.

That means the Steelers will enter Week 4 without having managed a single first down on an opening drive this season. Ouch.

Pittsburgh seems keen on establishing the run so far through two drives, with four rush attempts to Kenny Pickett’s two pass attempts — neither of which were completed, with one target to RB Najee Harris and another to WR Calvin Austin III.