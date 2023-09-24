 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers yet to manage a first down on an opening drive through 3 weeks

The struggles continue…

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers prepares to take the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. I Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Another day, another lackluster performance on offense. At least, so far.

The Steelers received the opening kickoff against the Raiders on Week 3’s Sunday Night Football matchup. Once again, it went absolutely nowhere, as the Steelers went — stop me if you’ve heard this before — three and out to start the game.

That means the Steelers will enter Week 4 without having managed a single first down on an opening drive this season. Ouch.

Pittsburgh seems keen on establishing the run so far through two drives, with four rush attempts to Kenny Pickett’s two pass attempts — neither of which were completed, with one target to RB Najee Harris and another to WR Calvin Austin III.

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Raiders: Your hub for all news, updates & more for Week 3 of the 2023 season

View all 29 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...