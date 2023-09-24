Welcome to the end zone, Calvin Austin III!

Early in the first quarter in their Sunday Night Football affair against the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III made a memory he won’t soon forget.

Austin caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to tie the game at 7-7.

KENNY PICKETT RESPONDS WITH A 72 YARD BOMB TO CALVIN AUSTIN!pic.twitter.com/QuNpbvsPcc — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 25, 2023

Austin’s touchdown from Kenny Pickett capped off a three-play, 75-yard drive.

The catch was just the eighth of Austin’s career and first touchdown he’s had in three NFL games. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but sat out all last season due to a Lisfranc injury.

With Diontae Johnson out for the foreseeable future with an injury of his own, having receivers like Austin step up in his absence is key for this Steelers offense.

The Steelers are tied 7-7 with the Raiders midway through the first quarter.