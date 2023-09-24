 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers WATCH: Calvin Austin III scores first career TD

Calvin Austin III scored his first career touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to the end zone, Calvin Austin III!

Early in the first quarter in their Sunday Night Football affair against the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III made a memory he won’t soon forget.

Austin caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to tie the game at 7-7.

Austin’s touchdown from Kenny Pickett capped off a three-play, 75-yard drive.

The catch was just the eighth of Austin’s career and first touchdown he’s had in three NFL games. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but sat out all last season due to a Lisfranc injury.

With Diontae Johnson out for the foreseeable future with an injury of his own, having receivers like Austin step up in his absence is key for this Steelers offense.

The Steelers are tied 7-7 with the Raiders midway through the first quarter.

