Steelers’ Kenny Pickett only QB in the league with 70+ yard passing touchdown

Ahead of Week 3’s Monday Night Football matchups, there’s only one quarterback in the league with a passing touchdown of 70 or more yards. That man is Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, and he has not one 70+ passing-yard touchdown — he’s got two.

The first came in Week 2 against the Cleveland Brown, delivered from Pickett to WR George Pickens for a 71-yard score, with the second coming in Week 3 to second-year WR Calvin Austin III. Watch it here.

That’s not to say he’s been great, of course, but there’s something to be said for the big-play potential he offers with weapons like Pickens and Austin around him. Where he’s struggled more significantly is in the ability to “make routine plays, routinely,” which is all Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff are really hoping for.