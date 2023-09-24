Steelers vs. Raiders: Week 3 Second Half Open Thread

Pittsburgh is officially headed into the second half of the Steelers-Raiders Monday Night Football matchup with a 13-7 lead!
- Do you think the Steelers’ lead sticks?
- Biggest surprise through the first half?
- Temp check on the offense?
Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments to chat about all things Pittsburgh during this Week 3 showdown! As always, be respectful of one another — even if things go south. We’re all in this together, yinz.
We’ll be hanging around throughout the game to share game highlights and immediate post-game analysis, so be sure to hang with us!
Here. We. Go.
