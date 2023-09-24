 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers vs. Raiders: Week 3 Second Half Open Thread

Here. We. Go.

By Kate Magdziuk
&nbsp;Levi Wallace #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks up a pass intended for Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh is officially headed into the second half of the Steelers-Raiders Monday Night Football matchup with a 13-7 lead!

  • Do you think the Steelers’ lead sticks?
  • Biggest surprise through the first half?
  • Temp check on the offense?

Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments to chat about all things Pittsburgh during this Week 3 showdown! As always, be respectful of one another — even if things go south. We’re all in this together, yinz.

We’ll be hanging around throughout the game to share game highlights and immediate post-game analysis, so be sure to hang with us!

Here. We. Go.

