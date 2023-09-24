Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘twisted up like a pretzel,’ appears injured in Week 3

Second-half update: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo returned in the second half of their Week 3 game against the Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked for an eight-yard loss on the offense’s final play of the half, but that wasn’t the worst part of it for him. Garoppolo was injured on the play, as his knee bent awkwardly on the play after the sack from Steelers LB T.J. Watt. As the broadcast noted, he was slow to get up after being “twisted up like a pretzel” on the play.

Jimmy are you okay? pic.twitter.com/QuNiBpbrTE — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) September 25, 2023

Garoppolo appeared uncomfortable walking along the sideline after the sack, heading back to the locker room just over 30 seconds prior to halftime, presumably for some further evaluation.

So far on the night, Garoppolo has completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 155 passing yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. His backup, should he be unable to return, is veteran Brian Hoyer, who has extensive experience playing with HC Josh McDaniels, dating back to their time together with the Patriots.