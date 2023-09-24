 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett has first 2 pass TD game of his career

The Steelers offense is heating up.

By Kate Magdziuk
Pat Freiermuth #88 and Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed a few firsts on Week 3’s Sunday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. First, the Steelers managed to gain a first down within the first quarter.

Then, second-year QB Kenny Pickett threw a 13-yard touchdown to TE Pat Freiermuth, which marked the first time in his career that Pickett had managed a 2+ pass touchdown performance in the regular season over 16 starts.

So far through just under three quarters, Pickett has thrown for 224 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Pickens leads the team with four receptions for 75 receiving yards, though Pickett’s best bomb of the day came on a 72-yard score to Calvin Austin.

