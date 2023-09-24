Steelers’ Kenny Pickett has first 2 pass TD game of his career

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed a few firsts on Week 3’s Sunday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. First, the Steelers managed to gain a first down within the first quarter.

Then, second-year QB Kenny Pickett threw a 13-yard touchdown to TE Pat Freiermuth, which marked the first time in his career that Pickett had managed a 2+ pass touchdown performance in the regular season over 16 starts.

So far through just under three quarters, Pickett has thrown for 224 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Pickens leads the team with four receptions for 75 receiving yards, though Pickett’s best bomb of the day came on a 72-yard score to Calvin Austin.