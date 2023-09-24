Steelers CB Levi Wallace returns after apparent leg injury vs. Raiders

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace went down with an apparent lower right leg injury vs. the Raiders., though he returned to the game a few plays later.

The Steelers’ cornerback had taken a hit from Davante Adams before leaving the game after Wallace picked off a Jimmy Garoppolo pass earlier in the evening.

Jimmy Garoppolo throws his 4th INT of the season! pic.twitter.com/62QvhhNUMf — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) September 25, 2023

Wallace is in his second season with the Steelers after spending the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Though he’s had an up-and-down year, Wallace has had a solid Week 3, allowing three receptions on six targets and in interception for a 34.7 passer rating.