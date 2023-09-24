Refs in mid-season form, flag Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick for ‘roughing the passer’

The Pittsburgh Steelers were up 23-7 over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football... but then, this play happened.

The refs, in true mid-season form, flagged All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for roughing the passer on this hit to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Minkah called for roughing Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/yxVE3o9eEF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 25, 2023

Was this seriously a roughing the passer penalty? Or did the refs blow it? Sound off in the comments, BTSC community!